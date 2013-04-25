版本:
Union says U.S. Steel gives notice of lockout at Lake Erie

TORONTO, April 25 U.S. Steel Corp has given workers at its Lake Erie facility in Canada notice of a lockout to start on Sunday at 9 a.m. EDT/1300 GMT, according to a letter posted on a union website.

United Steelworkers Local 8782 voted on Tuesday to reject the company's contract proposal, a separate notice on their website said. It was not immediately clear how many workers would be affected, or what the impact could be on production.

U.S. Steel could not immediately be reached for comment.

