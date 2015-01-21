版本:
U.S. Steel to lay off 545 more people, to idle 2 plants

Jan 21 United States Steel Corp said on Wednesday it would idle plants in Illinois and Indiana, resulting in the layoff of 545 people, due to weak demand from the oil industry.

The step comes after the company announced earlier this month it would idle its pipe manufacturing plant in Lorain, Ohio and lay off 614 workers. (Reporting By Kanika Sikka in Bengaluru; Editing by Diane Craft)
