U.S. Steel profit declines, beats estimates

BRIEF-ABE Resources completes acquisition of Pioneer Resources
* Abe resources completes acquisition of pioneer resources, 2:1 share consolidation, $2.25-million private placement and debt settlement
CHICAGO Jan 27 U.S. Steel Corp on Tuesday reported a lower quarterly net profit that was hurt by falling steel prices and the strong U.S. dollar, but it came in well above market expectations.
The company reported a fourth-quarter net profit of $275 million, down more than 7 percent from $297 million a year earlier.
U.S. Steel reported earnings per share of $1.83, compared with $1.93 a year earlier. Analysts had expected earnings per share of 87 cents. (Reporting By Nick Carey)
* Eiger biopharmaceuticals reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Nordstrom inc - goop partnering with co to bring goop's retail curation to pop-in@nordstrom in select stores across country and online