U.S. Steel profit declines, beats estimates

CHICAGO Jan 27 U.S. Steel Corp on Tuesday reported a lower quarterly net profit that was hurt by falling steel prices and the strong U.S. dollar, but it came in well above market expectations.

The company reported a fourth-quarter net profit of $275 million, down more than 7 percent from $297 million a year earlier.

U.S. Steel reported earnings per share of $1.83, compared with $1.93 a year earlier. Analysts had expected earnings per share of 87 cents. (Reporting By Nick Carey)
