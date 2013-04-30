U.S. Steel reports loss, sales drop

April 30 United States Steel Corp reported
a first quarter loss on Tuesday, compared with a year-earlier
adjusted profit, and its sales dropped more than 10 percent.
Net loss for the first quarter narrowed to $73 million, or
51 cents a share, from $219 million, or $1.52 a share, a year
earlier. Net sales fell to $4.60 billion from $5.17 billion.
Excluding a charge related to the repurchase of some of the
company's convertible notes and other items, U.S. Steel reported
a loss of $51 million, or 35 cents a share, compared with
adjusted earnings of $110 million, or 67 cents a share.