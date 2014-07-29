U.S. Steel loss narrows in second quarter

July 29 United States Steel Corp reported a narrower second-quarter loss on Tuesday as steel prices improved, but the impact of bad weather, higher repairs and maintenance costs continued to weigh on earnings.

Net loss narrowed to $18 million, or 12 cents a share, in the three months to end-June from $78 milllion, or 54 cents, a year earlier. Net sales were flat at $4.4 billion. (Reporting by Allison Martell in Toronto and Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)