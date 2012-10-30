版本:
2012年 10月 30日

U.S. Steel profit rises on lower costs

Oct 30 U.S. Steel Corp reported a higher quarterly profit as cost of sales fell about 6 percent.

Net profit doubled to $44 million, or 28 cents per share, in the third quarter, from $22 million, or 15 cents per share.

Revenue fell 8 percent to $4.7 billion.

