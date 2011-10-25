UPDATE 1-U.S.Steel "not satisfied" with Q3 Serbia results

* CEO says "evaluating all options" to improve

* Cites "slow recovery" in Balkans, low-price imports

Oct 25 U.S. Steel Corp (X.N) is looking at ways to improve operations at its underperforming Serbian operations, the company's chief executive said on Tuesday.

"Let me be clear that we are not satisfied with our poor financial results in Serbia and we are evaluating all options to improve our situation," John Surma told Wall Street analysts on a conference call to discuss third-quarter results.

He noted the operating loss in U.S. Steel's European business -- which includes steel-making plants in Serbia and Slovakia -- increased to $50 million in the third quarter from an $18 million loss in the second.

"A slow recovery in the Balkan region in particular and pressure from lower priced imports has resulted in reduced spot market prices and weak demand," Surma said.

He said U.S. Steel's European raw steel capability utilization rate for the third quarter fell to 71 percent -- the lowest since the second quarter of 2009.

A blast furnace in Serbia that was idled during the second quarter in response to weak demand remained idled throughout the third quarter, he said.

He did not specify what options the company was evaluating for Serbia.

Asked about possibly shutting Serbia operations, Surma said he would not get into hypothetical situations over "any kind of a facility rationalization" in which "there's naturally some kind of employment component."

Asked to explain the poor performance of U.S. Steel's European business, Surma said: "Metals margins are very very negative particularly further in the south, in Serbia.

"The economics are very difficult right now. The growth rates in southern Europe are flat or negative and credit is virtually unattainable and we have material on hold for long periods of time, and it's hard to get paid."

He said raw material costs remain relatively high because the company is buying in a competitive market and it was located further from the industrial heart of Europe.

In recent years, he said, the company "made a lot of money because it was a decent market, but the overall market size has not really recovered from what was an extreme recession there in 2008 and 2009."

In contrast, U.S. Steel operations in Slovakia were better since it was closer to manufacturing-based markets in Poland, Germany, Austria and further north and west.

Earlier, U.S. Steel reported third-quarter results that beat Wall Street estimates. But it expects to report lower operating results in the fourth quarter for its North American flat-rolled and European operations as a result of slow and uneven economic recovery in those regions.

Its stock fell 8.7 percent to $22.60 in afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Steve James; Editing by Gary Hill)