U.S. Steel denies sale of Slovak business to Metinvest

BRATISLAVA Nov 17 U.S. Steel Corp's
denied on Saturday a newspaper report saying it had sold its
Slovak operation to Ukrainian mining group and steel producer
Metinvest.
The Slovak economic daily Hospodarske Noviny cited sources
as saying an agreement was signed late on Friday.
"The situation from earlier this week has not changed," Jan
Baca, spokesman for U.S. Steel Kosice said in response to the
report.
Metinvest was not available for an immediate comment.
U.S. Steel Kosice, the euro zone country's largest private
corporate employer with more than 11,000 staff including
subsidiaries, said on Monday investors had expressed interest in
the subsidiary located in eastern Slovakia.
Slovak unit of the Pittsburg-based parent company is an
important supplier for Slovakia's booming car industry, the key
driver of the small and export-reliant economy, one of the
European Union's fastest growing despite current crisis.
Steelmaking conglomerate Thyssen, in the midst of a
restructuring to cut debt and refocus the group on its core
European business, has denied any interest in the company.