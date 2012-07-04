European crisis, costs dent U.S. Steel in Slovakia

* European steel mkt seen staying volatile this year

* 2011 net loss of 25 mln euros vs 96 mln profit in 2010

BRATISLAVA, July 4 U.S. Steel Corp's Slovak unit, hit by Europe's debt crisis and rising costs for energy and raw materials, slumped to an annual loss in 2011 and warned that the region's steel market would remain volatile this year.

The euro zone country's largest private corporate employer, with more than 11,000 employees including subsidiaries, said revenues edged down to 2.605 billion euros from 2.621 billion in 2010.

"The economic uncertainty caused by the euro-based debt crisis in 2011 negatively impacted the steel market and resulted in reduced demand, particularly in the second half of the year," David J. Rintoul, president of Slovak U.S. Steel Kosice (USSK) said in the 2011 annual report.

The Pittsburg-based company said its Slovak operation posted a net loss of 25 million euros ($31.52 million) in 2011 compared with a 96 million euro profit a year earlier and earnings of 341 million in the pre-crisis year of 2008.

It posted an operating loss of 18 million euros against a 133 million euros surplus in 2010.

"We reported a net loss in 2011 as higher costs for raw materials and energy and impairment charges on CO2 emissions allowances due to their declining market prices had a negative influence upon results and more than offset the favorable impacts of higher average realized selling prices as compared with 2010," Rintoul said.

The unit is an important supplier for Slovakia's growing car industry and also produces slabs, hot rolled, cold rolled and coated sheets as well as tin mill products, spiral welded pipes and heating radiators.

The steelmaker said it expected market condition to remain challenging due to the tense situation in the single currency area and said it would focus on cutting costs.

"USSK expects the European steel market to remain volatile in 2012 as the ongoing sovereign debt and financial institution problems in several European nations continues to inject uncertainty into the market," it wrote in the annual report.