ThyssenKrupp not interested in U.S. Steel's Slovak unit

BRIEF-Northern Trust to acquire fund services units of UBS in Luxembourg and Switzerland
* Northern Trust to acquire fund services units of UBS in Luxembourg and Switzerland
DUESSELDORF, Germany Nov 12 Germany's ThyssenKrupp said on Monday it was not interested in U.S. Steel Corp's Slovak operations.
U.S. Steel Kosice, Slovakia's largest private corporate employer, earlier said investors have expressed interest in the business because of its location, low labour costs and product portfolio.
* Northern Trust to acquire fund services units of UBS in Luxembourg and Switzerland
* to take 20 percent stake in U.S. real estate asset manager CIM Group
QUITO, Feb 20 Leftist government candidate Lenin Moreno was within striking distance of winning the first round of Ecuador's presidential election on Monday, as the Andean country's electoral body counted ballots late into the night.