公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 13日 星期二

ThyssenKrupp not interested in U.S. Steel's Slovak unit

DUESSELDORF, Germany Nov 12 Germany's ThyssenKrupp said on Monday it was not interested in U.S. Steel Corp's Slovak operations.

U.S. Steel Kosice, Slovakia's largest private corporate employer, earlier said investors have expressed interest in the business because of its location, low labour costs and product portfolio.

