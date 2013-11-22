RESEARCH ALERT-Silicon Graphics, Rackspace Hosting: D.A.Davidson starts with neutral

Nov 22 : * Silicon Graphics, Rackspace Hosting : D.A.Davidson starts

with neutral * Super Micro Computer Inc : D.A.Davidson starts with buy