UPDATE 1-Credit Suisse raises AT&T, Verizon to outperform

* Raises AT&T, Verizon from "neutral"
* Sees margin improvement from decline in subsidies,
upgrades
* Raises price target to $36.50 for AT&T, to $45 for Verizon
May 11 U.S. wireless carriers will see a sharp
improvement in margins as the cost of subsidies for smartphones
and cellphone upgrade volumes are set to decline, said Credit
Suisse, raising Verizon Communications Inc and AT&T Inc
to "outperform."
Carriers like AT&T and Verizon have long paid hefty
subsidies for smartphones like Apple Inc's iPhone with
an aim to attract new customers and keeping existing customers
happy.
Industry returns have been under pressure, with rising
smartphone penetration driving up costs and capital expenditures
at a faster rate than revenue, said Credit Suisse.
Subsidies have been the biggest source of pressure for
carriers, with costs rising 34 percent from 2010 to 2011, it
estimated.
AT&T and rival Verizon Wireless have recently been
tightening their policies to temper upgrades after they were
both hurt by hefty iPhone subsidies in the fourth quarter, when
the latest model hit stores.
Verizon Wireless last month said it will start charging
customers a $30 fee for cellphone upgrades.
The decline in upgrade volumes should drive an 80 to 120
basis point increase in wireless margins for AT&T, Verizon and
Sprint Nextel, said Credit Suisse.
Upgrades can be less attractive to operators because despite
paying a subsidy for the new device, mobile companies often get
no extra revenue from existing customers who switch phones.
Shares of AT&T closed at $33.13 on Thursday on the New York
Stock Exchange. Verizon shares closed at $40.55.