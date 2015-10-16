FCC probes four U.S. telcos over anticompetitive practices

Oct 16 The Federal Communication Commission said it is investigating AT&T Inc, CenturyLink Inc, Frontier Communications Inc, and Verizon Communications Inc over allegations of anticompetitive practices.

Smaller rivals of these four companies have alleged that their tariff pricing plans for business data services are unreasonable and lock up the vast majority of the demand for those services, the FCC said. (bit.ly/1GihXlG)

Business data services, or special access services, are typically purchased by business, governmental, educational and other institutions for their data and communication needs.

"The FCC is searching for a problem that doesn't exist and doing an end-run around the competitive analysis it just initiated," Linda Johnson, a spokeswoman for CenturyLink said.

"Opening a tariff investigation on special access services is a step towards rate re-regulation," Frank Simone, AT&T Vice President of Federal Regulatory, said in a statement.

Verizon and Frontier did not immediately respond to requests seeking comment. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)