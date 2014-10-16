版本:
ON THE MOVE-Bank of America's US Trust hires 26 advisers since August

NEW YORK Oct 16 US Trust, Bank of America's private wealth management arm for high net worth clients, said on Thursday it hired 26 advisers over the last two-and-a-half months.

The hires bring US Trust's total adviser force to just under 300, according to third quarter earnings results released Wednesday.

The advisers, mostly registered securities brokers, were hired away from, among others, Citi Private Bank, BNY Mellon and JP Morgan Securities, as well as from Bank of America's Merrill Lynch, according to a statement from the firm.

US Trust does not disclose assets under management or annual revenue production for the new hires. However, the firm traditionally works with clients who invest $1 million or more in assets. (Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by Chris Reese)
