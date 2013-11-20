RESEARCH ALERT-Cowen starts Flowserve, Nuverra with outperform

Nov 20 : * Flowserve Corp : Cowen starts with outperform; price target $83 * Idex Corp : Cowen starts with market perform; price target $68 * Mueller Water Products Inc : Cowen starts with market perform; price

target $8.40 * Nuverra Environmental Solutions : Cowen starts with outperform; price

target $3.25 * Watts Water Technologies Inc : Cowen starts with market perform;

price target $52 * Xylem Inc : Cowen starts with outperform; price target $40