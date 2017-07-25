FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
United Tech CEO says battle with plane makers could push up prices
July 25 (Reuters) - United Technologies Corp may need to raise prices on its engines and other aerospace products if plane makers such as Boeing Co and Airbus SE push too aggressively into the business of selling parts and service, United Tech's chief executive officer said on Tuesday.

"The model has always been that the (plane makers) take big risks and invest big dollars along with the first-tier suppliers to develop all of these innovative products and solutions," CEO Greg Hayes said on a conference call with analysts. "If we're going to change that model, where the (plane makers) are going to take more of the aftermarket or demand more of the aftermarket, we're going to have to think about how we price our products to the (plane makers)." (Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

