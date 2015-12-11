United Technologies CEO expects Pratt engine fix by February

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Dec 10 United Technologies Corp
expects to solve by February an ongoing issue with its
Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines that can cause excessive
friction under some circumstances, Chief Executive Gregory Hayes
said on Thursday.
The problem occurs when the engine is shut down for 1.5 to 2
hours because "the top of the engine actually cools more slowly"
than the rest of the engine, Hayes said in his first public
explanation of the problem in response to a question from
Reuters.
Uneven cooling creates bending in the engine shaft,
requiring operators to "windmill" air through the engine for
three minutes to even out the temperature before starting the
engine, he said.
"You don't want to start that jet engine up with a shaft
that's bent, even if we're talking about 5/10,000ths of an
inch," Hayes said. "You do three minutes of windmilling
operation to cool the entire hot section of the aircraft down to
the same temperature."
The issue this week prompted Qatar Airways to suggest it may
not take delivery of the first Airbus A320neo jet,
which is powered by the Pratt PW1100G engine, by the end of 2015
as planned. Instead, Germany's Lufthansa said it will
take the first delivery.
If the engine has been idle for less than an hour or for
three hours the temperature gradient is not a problem, he said.
But within 1.5 to 2 hours, shaft "bowing" can cause rubbing in
the engine compressor, Hayes said.
Pratt & Whitney has developed software to solve the problem
through windmilling. It also has a hardware fix that will be
incorporated in February, he added.
The engine already has been certified by the U.S. Federal
Aviation Administration and the European Aviation Safety Agency.
Engines that already have been produced can be retrofitted, the
company said.
