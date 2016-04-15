Pratt & Whitney says will overhaul F-22 engines sooner than expected

WASHINGTON, April 15 Pratt & Whitney, a United Technologies Corp unit and maker of the F119 engine used in the F-22 aircraft, said it would reach peak overhaul for the engine two years before it had previously expected.

Pratt will overhaul 32 engines this year and 64 next year, Bennett Croswell, president of Pratt & Whitney Military Engines, told Reuters.

Croswell said the overhaul was being carried out because the aircraft is being used more often than originally thought.

In August, the United States said it would deploy F-22 fighter jets to Europe as a part of a broader effort to support eastern European members of the NATO alliance unnerved by Russia's intervention in Ukraine.

The Air Force has also been using the radar-evading aircraft to carry attacks against Islamic State.

Croswell said it would be a challenge to overhaul the engine because it is no longer in production and Pratt was working with suppliers to make sure there was an adequate workforce.

The jets formally entered service in December 2005, with the last F-22 delivered to the Air Force in 2012.

"As far as I know, this is the first time a fighter engine has come in for... major depot overhaul and it wasn't still in production," Croswell said.

He added that at a recent conference with about 40 suppliers for the engine, there was concern about not having enough manpower, an issue that would be addressed.

Croswell said he was confident that Pratt could meet the requirements because the F119 engine has similar parts to the F135, which is still in production.

He said the work would be carried out at the Tinker Air Force Base in Oklahoma City. (Reporting by Idrees Ali; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)