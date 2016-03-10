United Technologies says Honeywell merger faced real obstacles

NEW YORK, March 10 United Technologies Corp, maker of jet engines, elevators, air conditioners and other building control and airplane products, said a rebuffed merger proposal from Honeywell International Inc faced "very real" obstacles and was not necessary for growth.

"We don't need M&A for growth," Chief Executive Gregory Hayes said at an investor meeting on Thursday. The company is poised for "huge growth" based in part on urbanization and rising disposable incomes in the developing world, he said.

The company forecast compounded annual revenue growth of 5 percent to 8 percent through the end of the decade. Its Pratt & Whitney aircraft engine division is poised for revenue growth in excess of 10 percent a year over the same period. (Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)