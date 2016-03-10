REFILE-Pratt & Whitney says first A320neo engines show high reliability

(Fixes spelling of Deutsche in first paragraph.)

NEW YORK, March 10 Pratt & Whitney said on Thursday that its new geared turbofan jetliner engine had logged high reliability at its initial customer, Deutsche Lufthansa AG.

"We're 99 percent dispatch reliable at Lufthansa," Bob Leduc, president of Pratt & Whitney, said at an investor conference held by parent United Technologies.

"An engine that's not robust, an engine that's not durable does not demonstrate 99 percent dispatch out of the box."

Lufthansa took delivery of the first Airbus A320neo jet, equipped with the Pratt & Whitney's engines, in January after launch customer Qatar Airways raised concern about the engine's performance in hot climates. On Wednesday, Qatar Airways said the engines were not adequately tested and that it was seeking performance guarantees from Airbus and Pratt.

(Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)