UPDATE 1-Pratt & Whitney backs A320neo engines after Qatar Airways concerns

By Alwyn Scott
NEW YORK, March 10 Pratt & Whitney said
on Thursday its new geared turbofan jetliner engine logged high
reliability at its initial customer, Deutsche Lufthansa AG
, a day after Qatar Airways raised concern about the
engine's performance in hot climates.
Lufthansa took delivery of the first Airbus A320neo
jet, equipped with the Pratt & Whitney's engines, in January.
Launch customer Qatar Airways said on Wednesday the engines were
not adequately tested and that it was seeking performance
guarantees from Airbus and Pratt.
Bob Leduc, president of Pratt & Whitney, said at an investor
conference held by parent United Technologies that faulty
readings in the cockpit aren't related to engine issues and that
a software fix was delivered last week to address that problem.
"We're 99 percent dispatch reliable at Lufthansa," Leduc
said. "An engine that's not robust, an engine that's not
durable, does not demonstrate 99 percent dispatch out of the
box."
The company also introduced a hardware fix to the engines on
its production line in late February to address the extra time
required to start in certain heat conditions, United
Technologies Chief Executive Greg Hayes said.
Engines with the hardware fix will be delivered in May or
June, while those delivered earlier will be retrofitted, Hayes
said.
A further software fix is planned for the fall of 2016, and
after that the engine start time will be comparable to the V2500
engine made by International Aero Engines, a joint venture
between Pratt, Japanese Aero Engine Corp and MTU Aero Engines,
Hayes added.
Hayes noted that low-cost Indian airline IndiGo had taken
delivery on Thursday of its first A320neo aircraft, which is
equipped with Pratt's Geared Turbofan engine.
Leduc said Pratt is building up a buffer of engine parts to
ensure the company can deliver 200 GTF engines this year, as
planned.
"I don't have the level of buffer, though, that I'm
comfortable with. But we're going to build it," he said. "I've
got high, high confidence that we're going to deliver 200 Geared
Turbofan engines this year."
(Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and
Alan Crosby)