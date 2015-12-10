United Technologies raises lower end of 2015 profit forecast

Dec 10 United Technologies Corp raised the lower end of its full-year adjusted earnings forecast and announced a $1.5 billion restructuring plan aimed at reducing costs.

The U.S. aerospace and building systems conglomerate now expects 2015 adjusted earnings of $6.20-$6.30 per share, raising the lower end of the previous estimate by 5 cents. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)