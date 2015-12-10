United Technologies raises lower end of 2015 profit forecast

BRIEF-Karolinska Development: OssDsign gets FDA clearance for marketing of OSSDSIGN Cranial in USA
* Its portfolio company OssDsign announces FDA 510(k) clearance for marketing of OSSDSIGN Cranial for sale in USA
Dec 10 United Technologies Corp raised the lower end of its full-year adjusted earnings forecast and announced a $1.5 billion restructuring plan aimed at reducing costs.
The U.S. aerospace and building systems conglomerate now expects 2015 adjusted earnings of $6.20-$6.30 per share, raising the lower end of the previous estimate by 5 cents. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Says its Hong Kong unit plans to invest in BRC Innovation LP with partners
BEIJING, Jan 20 China National Chemical Corp, or ChemChina, said on Friday it has sought the U.S. anti-trust regulator's approval for its planned $43 billion acquisition of Swiss crop protection and seed group Syngenta AG.