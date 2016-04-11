UPDATE 1-Pratt wins $1.04 bln U.S. deal for F-35 fighter engines

(Adds details, comment from Pratt)
WASHINGTON, April 11 Pratt & Whitney, a unit of
United Technologies Corp, has won an additional $1.04
billion contract for F-35 fighter jet engines, bringing the
total value of its work on a ninth batch of the engines to $1.4
billion, the Pentagon said on Monday.
The contract announced on Monday finalizes part of an
agreement in principle that Pratt reached with the U.S. Defense
Department in January for more than $3.0 billion in two separate
contracts - a ninth batch of 66 F135 engines and a 10th batch of
101 engines.
The $1.04 billion contract comes on top of $360 million in
funding that had already been awarded to Pratt to sustain the
F135 engine production line.
Pratt said the deal would further reduce the cost of the
engines it builds for the Lockheed Martin Corp fighter
jets, with further cost reductions to be included in the
contract for the 10th batch of jets.
The company said the contract includes 53 conventional
takeoff and landing (CTOL) engines and 13 short takeoff and
vertical landing (STOVL) propulsion systems for the U.S. Air
Force, Navy and Marine Corps, and five other countries - Italy,
Norway, Israel, Japan and Britain.
Mark Buongiorno, vice president of Pratt's F135 engine
program, said the F135 engine's reliability rate was already
over 90 percent, well ahead of a key 2020 requirement.
"We remain laser-focused on reducing costs, meeting our
delivery schedule commitments, ensuring dependable engine
performance, and preparing for global sustainment of the F-35
fleet," he said in a statement.
To date, Pratt & Whitney has delivered 273 production
engines for the advanced new stealth fighter.
Production of the engines in the ninth batch is already
underway, with the first engines due to begin in the second
quarter.
Pratt said it was working with the Pentagon's F-35 program
office to finalize a contract for the 10th batch of jet engines
by the end of April.
