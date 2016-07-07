Pratt wins $1.95 bln deal for 99 more F-35 engines -Pentagon

RAF FAIRFORD, England, July 7 United
Technologies Corp's engine-making unit has won $1.5
billion in more funding for 99 engines to power the F-35 fighter
jet, bringing the total value of its 10th production contract to
$1.95 billion, the Pentagon said on Thursday.
The U.S. Defense Department's F-35 program office said the
prices of the F135 engines to be built by Pratt & Whitney were
between 2.6 percent and 4.2 percent lower than in the previous
production contract. It gave no specific prices.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Leslie Adler)