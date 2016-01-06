United Technologies to record $870 mln in pre-tax charge in Q4

Publicis CEO Levy expects his successor to be picked within weeks
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 20 Maurice Levy expects his successor as chief executive of Publicis to be chosen by the board of the French advertising group within weeks.
Jan 6 United Technologies Corp said its Pratt & Whitney unit, which makes aircraft engines, recorded a pre-tax charge of about $870 million in the fourth quarter of 2015.
The charge is related to a series of amendments to certain research and development support arrangements the company had previously entered into with Canadian federal and provincial government agencies, UTC said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* European Medicines Agency validates Gilead's marketing authorization application for investigational chronic hepatitis c therapy sofosbuvir/velpatasvir/voxilaprevir (sof/vel/vox)
* Genius Brands International - on January 10, 2017 co entered into amendment of home entertainment distribution agreement with sony pictures home entertainment