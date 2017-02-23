Carrier expands recall of air conditioners, heat pumps

Feb 23 United Technologies Corp's
Carrier unit expanded a recall of some air conditioners and heat
pumps as their power cord plugs can overheat, posing a fire
risk, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said on
Thursday.
The recall involves about 94,000 units sold under the
Bryant, Carrier and Fast brands, the commission said in a
statement.
Carrier had received 14 additional reports of overheating
but no injuries were reported, CPSC said.
Carrier had recalled about 285,000 units in December 2015
and 185,000 in November 2007. (reut.rs/2kR0gEF)
(Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil
D'Silva)