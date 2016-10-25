版本:
United Technologies CEO sees flat Pratt & Whitney earnings in 2017

NEW YORK Oct 25 United Technologies said earnings at its Pratt & Whitney engine division are likely to be flat next year as it absorbs $300 million in costs from negative profit margins and $100 million in pension expenses.

"It's hard to see how Pratt's going to grow earnings," next year Chief Executive Officer Greg Hayes said on a conference call with analysts. But he noted that "there will be real growth in other parts of the business to offset that." (Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

