United Technologies CEO sees flat Pratt & Whitney earnings in 2017

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
NEW YORK Oct 25 United Technologies said earnings at its Pratt & Whitney engine division are likely to be flat next year as it absorbs $300 million in costs from negative profit margins and $100 million in pension expenses.
"It's hard to see how Pratt's going to grow earnings," next year Chief Executive Officer Greg Hayes said on a conference call with analysts. But he noted that "there will be real growth in other parts of the business to offset that." (Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.