UTC CEO says still has some acquisition capacity despite buyback

Oct 20 United Technologies Corp will still look at acquisitions in the $1 billion to $5 billion range, its chief executive said on Tuesday, even as the company announced a new $12 billion share buyback plan.

"We're looking at those deals in the $1 to $5 billion range and clearly we have the capacity to continue to do those deals," UTC Chief Executive Greg Hayes said after the company reported third quarter results. Although, Hayes noted, "The bigger, bigger deal is probably not going to happen." (Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)