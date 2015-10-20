UTC CEO says still has some acquisition capacity despite buyback

CORRECTED-US STOCKS-U.S. stocks pare gains after Trump's inaugural speech
Jan 20 Wall Street pared gains sharply on Friday after Donald Trump made his inaugural speech as the 45th president of the United States.
Oct 20 United Technologies Corp will still look at acquisitions in the $1 billion to $5 billion range, its chief executive said on Tuesday, even as the company announced a new $12 billion share buyback plan.
"We're looking at those deals in the $1 to $5 billion range and clearly we have the capacity to continue to do those deals," UTC Chief Executive Greg Hayes said after the company reported third quarter results. Although, Hayes noted, "The bigger, bigger deal is probably not going to happen." (Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Ascribe Capital LLC reports sale of 134,019 shares of Basic Energy Services common stock on Jan 18 & 19 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2jHuFUa) Further company coverage:
BERLIN, Jan 20 Germany will need a new economic strategy geared toward Asia should the new U.S. administration start a trade war with China, Vice Chancellor Sigmar Gabriel said on Friday, warning of a "rough ride" hours after President Donald Trump was sworn in.