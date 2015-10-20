UPDATE 4-United Technologies profit beats forecasts; buyback, restructuring planned

* Restructuring to be announced by year-end, CEO says
* Set to buy back $12 billion of stock; shares jump 5 pct
* Still mulling $1 billion-$5 billion acquisitions -CEO
By Lewis Krauskopf
Oct 20 United Technologies Corp reported
a drop in third-quarter profit that still beat analyst
expectations, and its chief executive said the industrial
manufacturer would announce a significant restructuring before
the end of the year.
The U.S. aerospace and building systems conglomerate also
revealed plans on Tuesday to buy back $12 billion of its stock,
sending its shares up 4.9 percent to $96.51 in afternoon
trading.
"Significant additional restructuring actions" will be
announced in the fourth quarter, Chief Executive Greg Hayes told
analysts on a conference call. "We have seen some opportunities
to do some longer-term structural cost reduction."
The company will seek to cut overhead costs, but the focus
will be on "factory rationalization," Hayes said.
He said the company would provide more details in December.
Edward Jones analyst Jeff Windau said there were likely
restructuring opportunities "across the board," while noting
that United Technologies' commercial buildings segment had faced
challenges in China and Europe.
"They're trying to do what they usually do which is
aggressively control costs, and maybe they're doubling down in
that respect to manage to a higher earnings figure," said
Moody's analyst Russell Solomon.
The company backed its 2015 profit forecast, after cutting
it three times earlier in the year, which had driven the stock
down some 20 percent this year through Monday.
Including $4 billion in repurchases made so far this year,
United Technologies said it would expect to complete $16 billion
of share repurchases through 2017.
The new buyback includes a $6 billion accelerated share
repurchase using proceeds from its sale of its Sikorsky
helicopter unit to Lockheed Martin, which United
Technologies expects to close in the fourth quarter.
DEALS STILL POSSIBLE
"There is such a disconnect between the trading price and
the intrinsic value that we find that doing share buyback is the
best M&A that we can do in the short run," Hayes said in an
interview.
Even with the share repurchase, Hayes said United
Technologies could still make acquisitions.
"We're looking at those deals in the $1 (billion) to $5
billion range and clearly we have the capacity to continue to do
those deals," Hayes said.
For the third quarter, United Technologies said net income
fell to $1.36 billion from $1.85 billion a year ago.
Earnings from continuing operations declined to $1.61 per
share from $1.93 a share a year ago. Analysts, on average, were
expecting $1.55 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue fell 5.7 percent to $13.79 billion, about $770
million below analysts' expectations.
Sales fell 1 percent, excluding the negative impact from
currency swings. The company cited a delay in jet engine
deliveries for its Pratt & Whitney division that it expects to
recover in the fourth quarter.
"Considering the revenue headwinds that UTX faced in the
quarter, we view this as a good operating performance," RBC
Capital Markets analyst Robert Stallard said in a research note.
