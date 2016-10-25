United Technologies quarterly revenue rises 4.1 pct

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 25 United Technologies Corp reported a 4.1 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by higher sales in its Pratt & Whitney and aerospace systems divisions.
Net income attributable to common shareholders rose to $1.48 billion in the third quarter ended Sept.30, from $1.36 billion a year earlier.
Earnings from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders rose to $1.74 per share from $1.61.
On an adjusted basis, the company earned $1.76 per share.
Revenue rose to $14.35 billion from $13.79 billion.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
