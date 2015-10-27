版本:
Sikorsky's CH-53K helicopter makes first test flight - Marine Corps

WASHINGTON Oct 27 Sikorsky Aircraft's CH-53K heavy-lift helicopter being built for the U.S. Marine Corps completed its first test flight on Tuesday, company and Marine Corps officials said Tuesday.

The successful first test flight, which took place early Tuesday, marks a major milestone for the CH-53K program and Sikorsky, a unit of United Technologies Corp.

Lockheed Martin Corp is expected to complete its $9 billion takeover of Sikorsky by late October or early November. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
