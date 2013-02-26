China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
NEW YORK Feb 26 Private equity firms KKR & Co , First Reserve Corp and Ares Management are preparing final bids for Utex Industries, a U.S. manufacturer of sealing products and services used for oil and gas drilling, according to two sources familiar with the matter.
Bids for Utex, which is owned by New York-based private equity firm Rhone Capital, are due this week, the sources said. They said other parties may also bid on the company.
Sources have said Utex could bring in bids in the $700 million to $800 million range.
First Reserve declined to comment on the matter. KKR, Ares and Utex did not immediately respond to calls for comment.
Reuters reported last month that Rhone had put the company on the block.
Founded in 1940 and based in Houston, Texas, Utex makes products used for oil drilling, as well as water management and mining, according to its website.
Rhone Capital, an investment arm of Rhone Group LLC, specializes in middle market leveraged buyouts, recapitalizations and partnership financings.
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
* Says to invest more than 1.3 billion yuan ($188.47 million)in research and engineering centre in China's Nanjing city by end-2020 ($1 = 6.8978 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Jake Spring and Brenda Goh; editing by Jason Neely)
CHICAGO/LOS ANGELES, April 7 To meet increasing demand for meat raised without certain antibiotics, top U.S. chicken company Tyson Foods Inc and rival producers are turning to sanitizing wipes, bacteria-reducing fog and even oregano to keep birds healthy.