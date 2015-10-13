Denmark's DSV stands by UTi bid after law firms question price

COPENHAGEN Oct 13 Danish logistics group DSV has no intention of raising its bid for U.S.-based UTi Worldwide Inc, it said on Tuesday after four law firms said they were investigating if the UTi board had agreed to sell the company too cheaply.

DSV last week agreed to buy UTi at $7.10 per share in a $1.35 billion deal that would create the world's fourth-largest logistics provider, though the deal still needs to be approved by UTi shareholders.

Although the offer was 50 percent above the closing price of UTi shares the day before the offer, and 34 percent above their 30-day average, San Diego-based law firm Johnson & Weaver questioned if UTi's board had adequately pursued the best price possible.

"Johnson & Weaver is investigating whether the proposed deal price represents adequate consideration, especially since one Wall Street analyst has a $14.00 price target on the stock," it said in a statement, without saying if it was working on behalf of any specific shareholder or shareholders.

Three other law firms, Rosen Law, Levi & Korsinsky and Brower Piven, issued similar statements.

DSV Chief Executive Jens Bjorn Andersen said he had no intention of increasing the bid, telling Reuters: "We have published an offer that we think is attractive. We stand by that."

UTi did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment. Its largest shareholders, funds controlled by P2 Capital Partners holding 11.8 percent, support the transaction.

The California-based company has been loss making for the last three years and has also reported losses for the first two quarters of this year.

Some analysts see a counter-bid as a possibility for UTi, whose shares have tumbled from $14.00 seen in December. The stock closed at $7.12 on Monday, a slight premium to the offer price.

Yet analyst Jim Corridore at S&P Capital IQ said in a note he expected the transaction to go through, adding UTi "was never able to get its restructuring on track, and was, in our view, poorly managed."

Morgan Stanley & Co is serving as financial advisor to UTi in connection with the transaction, while DSV is being advised by Rothschild. (Editing by David Holmes)