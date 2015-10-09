版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 10月 9日 星期五 14:51 BJT

Denmark's DSV to buy UTi Worldwide for $1.35 bln

COPENHAGEN Oct 9 Danish freight firm DSV said it had signed an agreement to buy U.S. based rival UTi Worldwide for $1.35 billion.

DSV offered $7.10 in cash per share, which represents a premium of about 50 percent to UTi's closing price on Oct. 8, and a premium of around 34 percent to the 30-day volume-weighted average closing price. (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; Editing by Pravin Char)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐