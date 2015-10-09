Denmark's DSV to buy UTi Worldwide for $1.35 bln

COPENHAGEN Oct 9 Danish freight firm DSV said it had signed an agreement to buy U.S. based rival UTi Worldwide for $1.35 billion.

DSV offered $7.10 in cash per share, which represents a premium of about 50 percent to UTi's closing price on Oct. 8, and a premium of around 34 percent to the 30-day volume-weighted average closing price. (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; Editing by Pravin Char)