2014年 12月 9日

REFILE-UTi Worldwide CEO quits, names successor

(Corrects link to statement in paragraph 2)

Dec 8 Logistics company UTi Worldwide Inc said Chief Executive Eric Kirchner has resigned and named Edward Feitzinger as CEO effective immediately.

Feitzinger has been with the company since 2010 and served as executive vice president-global operations since 2012, the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
