UTi Worldwide says to cut several top jobs

Jan 27 Logistics company UTi Worldwide Inc said it would cut several top jobs and no longer maintain regional infrastructure as a way to reduce costs.

The company said it expected to cut jobs worldwide, but gave no details on numbers.

The restructuring will result in $30 million to $40 million in annual savings, UTi said. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)