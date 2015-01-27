UTi Worldwide says to cut several top jobs

BRIEF-ABE Resources completes acquisition of Pioneer Resources
* Abe resources completes acquisition of pioneer resources, 2:1 share consolidation, $2.25-million private placement and debt settlement
Jan 27 Logistics company UTi Worldwide Inc said it would cut several top jobs and no longer maintain regional infrastructure as a way to reduce costs.
The company said it expected to cut jobs worldwide, but gave no details on numbers.
The restructuring will result in $30 million to $40 million in annual savings, UTi said. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)
