June 5 Logistics company UTi Worldwide Inc reported a bigger quarterly loss as revenue fell in its air and ocean freight businesses.

The net loss attributable to UTi increased to $43.2 million, or 43 cents per share, in the first quarter ended April 30, from $12.4 million, or 12 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, UTi posted a loss of 9 cents per share.

Revenue fell 3.3 percent to $1.05 billion. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)