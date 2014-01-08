Ohio's Utica shale still spews more natgas than oil

NEW YORK Jan 8 Natural gas output continued to
outrun oil in Ohio's Utica shale in the third quarter of 2013,
according to state data released last week from the nascent
energy play.
The first ever quarterly report from the Ohio Department of
Natural Resources showed that 245 wells produced on average
14,500 barrels of oil per day and 370 million cubic feet of gas
per day from July through September, much higher than the last
recorded output from 2012.
Then, oil output averaged 1,742 barrels per day and gas
output was just 35 million cubic feet per day.
The results are the first statewide indication of the
Utica's progress since May last year when the 2012 data was
released, and give an insight into an emerging boom region for
gas development.
Output was still muted by a lack of pipelines and plants
that can process the gas and oil for market, experts said. Forty
additional wells drilled in Ohio have not yet produced as they
wait for hook-up to new pipelines.
"Production has been constrained because of the
infrastructure, but it should start to grow quite a bit," said
Randall Collum, an energy analyst at data provider Genscape
which expects Utica natural gas output to hit 6.5 billion cubic
feet per day by 2020, the equivalent of about 10 percent of
today's national production.
The highest producing oil well was the "Boy Scout" well in
Harrison County owned by Gulfport Energy Corp, according
to the DNR, with 41,617 barrels of oil during 70 days of
production.
The highest producing gas well was Gulfport's "Stutzman"
well in Belmont County at 1.3 billion cubic feet per day during
89 days of production.
Since September, energy companies now have to report data on
a quarterly basis. Previously, they only had to give yearly
volumes. Data from the first and second quarters will be
available with the release of the fourth quarter report in the
coming months.