South Texas nuclear passes environment test on license renewal

Dec 13 The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission said Friday that continued operation of the two reactors at the South Texas nuclear power plant in Texas for an additional 20 years would not adversely affect the environment.

STP Nuclear Operating Co, which operates the 2,560-megawatt plant for its owners, filed to renew the current 40-year operating licenses for an additional 20 years in October 2010.

One megawatt powers about 1,000 homes.

The current reactor licenses expire on Aug. 20, 2027, for Unit 1 and Dec. 15, 2028, for Unit 2.

The NRC said the license renewal review process proceeds along two tracks - one for review of safety issues and another for environmental issues.

The NRC published a safety report with open items in February but said it put on hold further work on the safety review until 2014 at STP's request.

The NRC did not say when it may issue a final decision on the license renewal application.

South Texas is owned by units of NRG Energy Inc (44 percent), the City of San Antonio's CPS Energy (40 percent) and the City of Austin's Austin Energy (16 percent).

The South Texas project is located in Bay City about 90 miles (145 km) southwest of Houston.

Factbox on all U.S. nuclear units seeking license renewal