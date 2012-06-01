NRC to finalize nuclear safety guidelines in August

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 21 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Tuesday:
June 1 U.S. regulators plan to finalize a set of new safety rules for operating the nation's nuclear reactors in August, after considering public comment through July. The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission has drafted several guidelines to ensure proper implementation of three orders the agency issued to nuclear power plants in March, in response to lessons learned from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear accident in March last year. "Public comments on the draft interim staff guidance (ISG) will help the NRC ensure the guidance is as complete as possible," the agency said in a statement dated May 31. The draft represents approaches made by operators of the nation's nuclear reactors to meet the requirements of the three orders before Dec. 31, 2016, the compliance deadline. "The ISGs are not mandatory, but U.S. nuclear power plants would have to seek NRC approval if they wanted to follow a different compliance approach," the NRC said. Nuclear regulators around the world have tightened scrutiny of reactor operations after an earthquake and tsunami damaged the Fukushima reactor. The biggest nuclear power operators in the United States include Exelon Corp, Entergy Corp, Dominion Resources Inc, Duke Energy, Progress Energy , NextEra Energy, Southern and the Tennessee Valley Authority.
* Civeo Corp- Under amended credit facility, Civeo's leverage ratio has a maximum of 5.25x in first and Q2 of 2017
* Amphastar announces the receipt of a CRL for Intranasal Naloxone for the emergency treatment of opioid overdose