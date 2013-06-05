Abengoa picks Mitsubishi turbines for Oregon power plant

June 5 Spanish technology company Abengoa SA
picked a Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd unit
to supply turbines for a 440-megawatt natural gas-fired power
plant under construction for an Oregon utility.
The Mitsubishi Power Systems Americas Inc unit said on
Tuesday that it would supply gas and steam turbines and a heat
recovery steam generator for the Carty combined cycle plant for
Portland General Electric Co near the utility's 585-MW
Boardman coal-fired plant.
PGE said in a release that the new power plant would cost
$440 million to $455 million.
Scheduled for completion in summer 2016, the new gas plant
will supply more than 300,000 PGE customers, Mitsubishi said in
its release.
Mitsubishi said it would manufacture the gas turbine for
Carty at its facility in Savannah, Georgia.
Abengoa said in a separate release that the project would
take about 36 months to build and was worth about $364 million.