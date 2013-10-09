Abengoa's Arizona Solana solar power plant enters service

Oct 9 Spanish technology and engineering company
Abengoa SA said on Wednesday the 280-megawatt Solana
solar thermal power plant in Arizona entered service earlier
this week.
The plant, which cost about $2 billion to build, has a
thermal energy storage system that is able to generate
electricity for six hours after the sun goes down.
The plant is located near Gila Bend about 70 miles (113 km)
southwest of Phoenix.
Abengoa said the construction of the plant, which started in
2010, created more than 2,000 jobs.
The plant consists of parabolic shaped mirrors mounted on
structures that track the sun and concentrate the sun's rays to
heat water into steam to power a conventional turbine.
Arizona Public Service, a unit of Pinnacle West Capital Corp
, will buy all the power produced by the plant for 30
years. The plant will generate enough power for about 70,000
homes.
To help finance the plant's construction, the U.S.
Department of Energy gave Solana a $1.45 billion federal loan
guarantee.
Last week, a unit of media holding company Liberty
Interactive Corp invested $300 million in the Solana
project.