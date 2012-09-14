AEP seeks to buy coal for power plants

* AEP seeks 60,000 tons a month of coal for 2013
* AEP coal burns in 2012 seen down from 2011
* Natural gas plants displacing some coal plants
Sept 14 American Electric Power Co Inc
said Friday it was seeking offers for coal, delivered by rail or
barge, to one or more of its generating stations.
In a release, the Ohio-based company said it was seeking
spot proposals for up to 60,000 tons of coal per month, with
deliveries beginning in January 2013 and ending in December
2013.
The company said it would accept proposals with alternative
terms. Proposals are due Sept. 26.
In May, AEP said it was seeking offers for up to 2 million
tons of Northern Appalachian coal per year to supplement its
existing commitments.
In May, the company said it expected to burn about 55
million tons of coal in 2012, which would be down from about 65
million tons in 2011.
In 2008, before the economic downturn, AEP was burning about
75 million tons a year.
Coal usage is down this year for all utilities because of
weaker power demand due in part to a mild winter and very low
natural gas prices which allow gas-fired plants to displace coal
units in record numbers.
AEP, like other utilities, has added more natural gas plants
to its fleet over the past several years and is using some of
those gas plants as baseload units running around the clock to
take advantage of the lower fuel costs.
AEP delivers power to more than 5 million customers in 11
states and owns almost 38,000 MW of generating capacity,
including more than 9,400 MW of natural gas-fired plants and
more than 25,200 MW of coal-fired plants.