More than 140,000 without power in U.S. Midwest after storms

July 11 More than 140,000 homes and businesses, mostly in Ohio, were without power early Thursday following severe thunderstorms on Wednesday, according to local power companies. American Electric Power Co Inc, the hardest-hit utility in Ohio, said a strong band of severe weather traveled across the state Wednesday afternoon, causing "considerable damage" to its electric system. "Strong winds with gusts registering at over 70 miles per hour in some parts of the state, coupled with heavy rains and severe lightning, has caused damage to electrical equipment, broke poles and downed power lines," AEP said in a release. AEP warned customers to be prepared for the possibility of extended power outages over the next several days. The following table lists other major outages. Power Company Holding Company State Out Now AEP - Ohio AEP OH, WV 86,300 FirstEnergy - Ohio FirstEnergy OH 17,100 FirstEnergy - Pennsylvania FirstEnergy PA 11,600 FirstEnergy - W Virginia FirstEnergy WV 11,600 PSE&G PSEG NJ 8,000 AEP - Appalachian AEP WV, VA 4,400 AEP - Indiana Michigan AEP IN 3,900 Duke - Progress Carolinas Duke NC, SC 1,500 Xcel - Minnesota Xcel MN 1,400 Total 145,800