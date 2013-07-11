版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 7月 11日 星期四 20:47 BJT

More than 140,000 without power in U.S. Midwest after storms

July 11 More than 140,000 homes and businesses, mostly in Ohio,
were without power early Thursday following severe thunderstorms on Wednesday,
according to local power companies.
    American Electric Power Co Inc, the hardest-hit utility in Ohio,
said a strong band of severe weather traveled across the state Wednesday
afternoon, causing "considerable damage" to its electric system.
    "Strong winds with gusts registering at over 70 miles per hour in some parts
of the state, coupled with heavy rains and severe lightning, has caused damage
to electrical equipment, broke poles and downed power lines," AEP said in a
release.
    AEP warned customers to be prepared for the possibility of extended power
outages over the next several days.
    
    The following table lists other major outages.
    
 Power Company                Holding Company  State    Out Now
 AEP - Ohio                   AEP              OH, WV    86,300
 FirstEnergy - Ohio           FirstEnergy      OH        17,100
 FirstEnergy - Pennsylvania   FirstEnergy      PA        11,600
 FirstEnergy - W Virginia     FirstEnergy      WV        11,600
 PSE&G                        PSEG             NJ         8,000
 AEP - Appalachian            AEP              WV, VA     4,400
 AEP - Indiana Michigan       AEP              IN         3,900
 Duke - Progress Carolinas    Duke             NC, SC     1,500
 Xcel - Minnesota             Xcel             MN         1,400
                                                               
                                               Total    145,800
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐