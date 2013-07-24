版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 7月 24日 星期三 19:49 BJT

More than 100,000 without power in Oklahoma after storms

July 24 More than 100,000 homes and businesses in Oklahoma were
without power early Wednesday following severe thunderstorms on Tuesday,
according to local power companies.
    Public Service Co of Oklahoma, a unit of American Electric Power Co Inc
, said about 88,900 customers were without power, mostly in the Tulsa
area.
    
    The following table lists other major outages.
    
 Power Company    Holding Company  State    Out Now
 AEP - PSO        AEP              OK        88,900
 OG&E             OGE              OK        14,200
                                                   
                                   Total    103,100
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐