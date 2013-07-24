More than 100,000 without power in Oklahoma after storms

China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
July 24 More than 100,000 homes and businesses in Oklahoma were without power early Wednesday following severe thunderstorms on Tuesday, according to local power companies. Public Service Co of Oklahoma, a unit of American Electric Power Co Inc , said about 88,900 customers were without power, mostly in the Tulsa area. The following table lists other major outages. Power Company Holding Company State Out Now AEP - PSO AEP OK 88,900 OG&E OGE OK 14,200 Total 103,100
* Says to invest more than 1.3 billion yuan ($188.47 million)in research and engineering centre in China's Nanjing city by end-2020 ($1 = 6.8978 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Jake Spring and Brenda Goh; editing by Jason Neely)
CHICAGO/LOS ANGELES, April 7 To meet increasing demand for meat raised without certain antibiotics, top U.S. chicken company Tyson Foods Inc and rival producers are turning to sanitizing wipes, bacteria-reducing fog and even oregano to keep birds healthy.