UPDATE 1-AEP shuts Texas Welsh 2 coal power unit

* All units down at Welsh
* Temperatures in Texas normal but weather still hot
July 6 American Electric Power Co Inc
shut the 528-megawatt Unit 2 at the Welsh coal-fired power plant
in Texas to fix a boiler tube leak, the company told regulators
in a report.
AEP said work on the unit would be done July 6-13, but it
did not say exactly when the unit would return to service.
Electricity traders said it usually takes a few days to fix
a tube leak.
Separately, AEP said earlier Friday it would shut the 528-MW
Unit 1 at Welsh July 6-7 for planned maintenance on auxiliary
equipment. It said Unit 1 would return to service by July 10.
On Thursday, the company said the 528-MW Unit 3 at Welsh
would start up July 5-12 following a maintenance outage that
started on July 4.
Summer is not a good time to shut big power plants in Texas
because those plants are needed to keep air conditioners
humming.
Although high temperatures in Houston, the biggest
metropolitan area in the state, have been near normal for the
past week, normal is still over 90 degrees Fahrenheit (32
Celsius). Temperatures are expected to remain there until the
end of next week, according to AccuWeather.com.
-------------------------------------------------------------
PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE
STATE: Texas
COUNTY: Titus
TOWN: Cason
OPERATOR: AEP's Southwest Electric Power Co
OWNER(S): AEP's Southwest Electric Power Co
CAPACITY: 1,584 MW
UNIT(S): Three 528-MW Babcock and Wilcox boiler and
Westinghouse steam turbine/generator Units 1-3
FUEL: Powder River Basin subbituminous coal
DISPATCH: Baseload
TIMELINE:
1977 - Unit 1 enters service
1980 - Unit 2 enters service
1982 - Unit 3 enters service