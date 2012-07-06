版本:
UPDATE 1-AEP shuts Texas Welsh 2 coal power unit

* All units down at Welsh
    * Temperatures in Texas normal but weather still hot


    July 6 American Electric Power Co Inc 
shut the 528-megawatt Unit 2 at the Welsh coal-fired power plant
in Texas to fix a boiler tube leak, the company told regulators
in a report.
    AEP said work on the unit would be done July 6-13, but it
did not say exactly when the unit would return to service.
    Electricity traders said it usually takes a few days to fix
a tube leak.
    Separately, AEP said earlier Friday it would shut the 528-MW
Unit 1 at Welsh July 6-7 for planned maintenance on auxiliary
equipment. It said Unit 1 would return to service by July 10.
    On Thursday, the company said the 528-MW Unit 3 at Welsh
would start up July 5-12 following a maintenance outage that
started on July 4.
    Summer is not a good time to shut big power plants in Texas
because those plants are needed to keep air conditioners
humming.
    Although high temperatures in Houston, the biggest
metropolitan area in the state, have been near normal for the
past week, normal is still over 90 degrees Fahrenheit (32
Celsius). Temperatures are expected to remain there until the
end of next week, according to AccuWeather.com.
    
-------------------------------------------------------------   
     
PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE                       
STATE:      Texas                       
COUNTY:     Titus                       
TOWN:       Cason                       
OPERATOR:   AEP's Southwest Electric Power Co
OWNER(S):   AEP's Southwest Electric Power Co                  
CAPACITY:   1,584 MW                       
UNIT(S):    Three 528-MW Babcock and Wilcox boiler and
            Westinghouse steam turbine/generator Units 1-3      
FUEL:       Powder River Basin subbituminous coal              
DISPATCH:   Baseload                       
                       
TIMELINE:                       
1977 -      Unit 1 enters service                    
1980 -      Unit 2 enters service                    
1982 -      Unit 3 enters service

