AEP files with West Virginia for power transmission upgrade

Sept 26 American Electric Power Co Inc
said Thursday its Appalachian Power unit filed with West
Virginia utility regulators to upgrade power transmission
facilities in the Kanawha Valley in the western part of the
state.
AEP said the filing covered the rebuilding of about 52 miles
(83 km) of existing transmission lines and the installation of
associated electrical components.
The company said it requested approval for substation
upgrades in previous filings.
AEP estimated the cost for the entire project at $337
million. But said it will not cause a "noticeable impact" on
rates because the project cost is spread among many states.
The company expects to begin construction in autumn and
complete the work in 2017.
AEP said it will remove current transmission facilities and
replace them with similar but sturdier facilities of the same
voltage.
Appalachian Power serves about 1 million customers in
Virginia, West Virginia and Tennessee.