Alliant unit buys Wisconsin power plant from Calpine

May 18 Wisconsin Power and Light Co (WPL), a
unit of Wisconsin power company Alliant Energy Corp,
said Friday it exercised an option to buy the 600-megawatt
Riverside power plant for about $392 million from U.S. generator
Calpine Corp.
Riverside is a natural gas-fired combined cycle plant in
Beloit, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) southeast of Madison,
Wisconsin, the state capital. It began operation in 2004.
At $392 million, WPL is paying about $650,000 per megawatt,
which is less than the estimated $1 million per megawatt cost of
building a new combined cycle power plant.
WPL currently has a purchase power agreement for about 500
MW from Riverside. Under that agreement, WPL has the option to
buy the plant if it exercises the option on or before May 31,
2012.
"We exercised our option because we believe purchasing
Riverside allows us to better manage our generation fleet to
reduce our reliance on market purchases, manage costs for our
customers and remain flexible for the future," John Larsen,
President - WPL, said in a release.
Wisconsin regulators approved the purchase last month. The
purchase is subject to approval from the U.S. Federal Energy
Regulatory Commission (FERC) and under the Hart-Scott-Rodino
Act.
WPL expects to close the purchase by the end of the year.
WPL supplies power to about 459,000 customers in Wisconsin.
Calpine operates power plants in 20 U.S. states and Canada
capable of producing about 28,000 MW of electricity.