Alliant Iowa unit reaches settlement on new natgas plant

April 29 The Iowa unit of U.S. power company
Alliant Energy Corp said Monday it reached an agreement
with the state's consumer advocate that would allow the utility
to build a 600-megawatt (MW) natural gas-fired power plant, if
allowed by regulators.
Interstate Power and Light, Alliant's Iowa utility unit,
said it hopes to have a decision from Iowa's utility regulators
by the fourth quarter of 2013.
If approved by the Iowa Utilities Board, the state utility
regulator, Alliant said the new Marshalltown power plant could
enter service by the spring of 2017.
In addition to the proposed Marshalltown plant, Alliant said
it was also making investments to reduce emissions and increase
the efficiency of its coal plants and retiring some older, less
efficient coal plants.
The company also said it is working on the execution of new
long term power purchase agreement for 431 MW from NextEra
Energy Inc's Duane Arnold nuclear reactor in Iowa.