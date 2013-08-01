Alliant awards contract to upgrade Iowa Ottumwa coal power plant

BRIEF-Consolidated Communications and FairPoint shareholders approve merger
March 28 Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc
Aug 1 Alliant Energy Corp's Interstate Power and Light awarded a $110 million contract to replace equipment at its Ottumwa coal-fired power plant in Iowa to engineering firms Babcock & Wilcox Co and privately held Burns & McDonnell.
Babcock & Wilcox said in a statement the project includes replacement of the turbine rotor, boiler pressure parts and other parts at the 697-megawatt plant.
One megawatt can power about 1,000 homes.
In 2012, Interstate Power and Light awarded Babcock & Wilcox and Burns & McDonnell a contract to engineer, procure and construct the plant`s environmental control systems.
Babcock & Wilcox said it will replace the turbine rotor and other equipment at the same time as the environmental upgrades.
Material delivery for the turbine rotor and other equipment is scheduled for July 2014, it said.
* Retained Cypress Group to manage company's previously announced portfolio optimization initiative
March 28 U.S. Democratic Senator Claire McCaskill sought on Tuesday details from the nation's top opioid drugmakers on their sales and marketing practices, as lawmakers step up efforts to tackle the country's deadly opioid crisis.